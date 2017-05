CRIDERSVILLE — The Allen County Genealogical Society will be meeting at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at Cridersville Museum, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville. Parking is in the lot behind the old church that houses the museum.

There will be a brief meeting and then a time to look at displays.

