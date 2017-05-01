Continental mobile home fire results in total loss for owner

CONTINENTAL — A 1980 Schultz mobile home owned by Roger C. and Patricia Eckart was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:14 a.m. Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a fire inside the residence at 18377 Road E-16, east of Continental. Firefighters found a fully engulfed mobile home.

Everyone that was inside the home at the time of the fire was able to exit the home safely without injury. The home was a total loss. The cause is undetermined. All units were back in service at 4:37 a.m.

Miller City Fire Department was the primary department on scene. It received mutual aid from Continental and Kalida Fire Departments. Assisting at the scene were Putnam County EMS, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and the American Red Cross for assistance to the residents.