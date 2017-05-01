Lima Walgreens robbed of pills; suspects apprehended after auto accident

LIMA — Walgreens, 701 N. Cable Road, Lima, was robbed at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A black male crossed the pharmacy counter with a handgun. He held the gun to the pharmacist while demanding narcotics. The suspect obtained multiple bottles of various types of narcotics, with an approximate total of 3,500 pills, before fleeing the business. He was described as a thin build, black male, approximately 5-foot-9, and approximately 17 to 20 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, black sneakers and a red baseball cap.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 75 at mile post 87 in Shelby County. The accident involved a blue Honda CRV with Florida license plates. During the accident investigation, troopers found a large quantity of prescription pills and a 9mm handgun in the vehicle. Two 18-year-old black males, a 17-year-old black male and a 26-year-old white female, all from Indianapolis, were taken into custody.

Upon further investigation between the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office’s detective bureau, the 17-year-old male was identified as a suspect in the armed robbery at Walgreens. All four subjects arrested face numerous charges in Shelby and Allen counties.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact lead investigator, Det. Brad Hoy, at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-993-1431.