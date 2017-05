LIMA — Area business people will be speaking at the SPEAK business event from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Fresh N Faded, 229 S. Main St., Lima. Dinner will be served.

Business people slated to speak include Londell Smith, CEO Londell Smith & Associates; Sara Anderson, CEO Sara’s Sweets; Leandra Johnson, CEO Fresh N Faded and Elena Rahrig, CEO Transform, CEO Otter Publishing and media host.

