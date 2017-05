LIMA — The League of Women Voters will have a membership kickoff from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Vino Bellisimo, 2412 Cable Court, Lima.

People can learn about the organization and what it does locally, statewide and nationally during the event. Membership is open to any citizen of voting age, male or female, and the meeting is open to the public.

