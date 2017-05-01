Posted on by

Deadly crash on Ohio interstate sparks large fireball

Associated Press

DAYTON — Part of the interstate in Ohio could be closed for days after police say a car going the wrong direction crashed into a truck carrying gasoline, sparking a huge fireball and killing one person.

Police say a 30-year-old Beavercreek man was killed when he collided with the truck on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Sunday. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. Police did not identify either driver.

The road was closed for hours in both directions as the truck burned, sending black smoke billowing across the roadway. Some parts were expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as crews work to assess and repair damage to the pavement.

