Protecting the Earth

LIMA — Rae Neal is a firm believer that we have one Earth, and we have to take care of it.

She said that is why she is excited to be the event coordinator each year for the Earth Day Awareness celebration in Lima. Sunday was the 17th year for the annual event.

“Our goal is to raise awareness about environmental concerns and encourage activity,” Neal said. “Too many people believe that one person can’t make a difference. One person can make a difference.”

The festival, held at Faurot Park, attracted a large crowd during the early afternoon hours before an overcast sky cut into the crowd toward the end of the event. However, Mother Nature cooperated by holding off the rain until just moments before the event ended.

Several conservation groups featured educational materials on conserving energy, recycling and a host of other topics. Material was available on different practices that can be harmful to the environment, such as fracking. Healthy wellness and holistic practices were also available for attendees.

“There is currently a pipeline being built by Marathon in the area,” Neal said. “Things like that are concerning and people should be educated. I have educated myself on the subject.

Neal said a similar pipeline was built by Rover Pipeline that goes through Ohio. She said the company has had two major spills.

Two million gallons of fracking liquid spilling is a major concern for everyone,” Neal said.

Information about protecting and establishing wetlands was also available at the event. Neal said wetlands are diminishing at a rapid rate and it was one of the major focuses at the event.

“We only have 10 percent of our wetlands left,” Neal said. “You can establish a wetland somewhere on your land that simply collects water and where it tends to get wet. It is very important for the environment.”

The event also featured free music, art and food to go along with the environmentally themed games for the children.

The John Mullins Band was one of several groups that provided entertainment Sunday at the Earth Day Awareness celebration at Faurot Park.

Event focuses on environmental awareness

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

