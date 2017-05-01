Youth Profile: Elida student earns black belt

ELIDA —Elida senior Jack Romey admits to having disciplinary problems when he was younger. He found just the thing to help.

At the age of only 18, Romey was certified as a black belt in karate. He said the discipline that karate brings has made a big difference.

“I had anger problems as a kid,” Romey said. “My parents wanted me to get involved in a sport. My brother had been involved in karate, so I tried it.”

Romey earned the honor while taking lessons at the Lima YMCA. He said it simply takes practice.

“There is a lot of consistency,” Romey said. “I get involved in any way I can. Being involved with the younger students has also helped.”

Romey is also involved as a musician. He plays bass guitar for his church band and for a local youth band called The Minor Blues.He played trumpet in fifth-grade band and discovered he enjoyed music. The church band offered to teach him bass if he would be in the band, and he took them up on it. That move led to what he hopes will be a career. Romey plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in small business. He hopes to give guitar lessons as a career.

Romey has a 3.56 GPA.

Romey is the son of Steve and Carol Romey.

