Thomas Lucente: Trump’s tax plan nothing but hype

Once again, President Donald Trump disappoints. This time with his tax “plan.”

Well, you can’t really call it a plan, as it was just a one-page sketch with some vague ideas on it.

Much of what Trump has proposed in his first 100 days is akin to those plans sketched out on the back of a cocktail napkin by college students three sheets to the wind during a beer klatch at the local watering hole.

This is why his first 100 days, which ended Saturday, can only be labeled a failure. He has achieved very little, most of the executive branch’s top positions remain unfilled, his young administration is already plagued by scandal, his incoherent foreign policy is all over the map, his trade policy is in disarray, and his approval rating is in the basement, below even President Gerald Ford at his 100-day mark.

Indeed, aside from his Supreme Court appointment and the fact he is not Hillary Clinton, little good has come from the Trump White House.

On Wednesday, the day he announced his tax plan, he could have really turned his presidency around. After all, he campaigned on real tax reform and serious tax cuts. As usual, the reality fell way short of the hype, largely because hype is what Trump does best.

Let’s be clear, here. Taxation is theft. Pure and simple. All tax rates should be zero. People should have the first claim on the money they earn. The government should not be taking money from the citizens at the point of a gun. Government can easily function at its constitutional limits without stealing from the people.

All taxation does is feed the beast and lead to a larger bureaucracy and increased levels of spending. And, to pour salt in the wound, those who are paying for government are rarely the ones who reap the benefits of government.

So any tax cut is a step in the right direction. And Trump’s plan appears to cut some taxes. It would reduce the top corporate tax rate by 20 percentage points and allow private business owners to claim the new lower rate for their take-home pay. It would whittle the number of tax brackets for individuals from seven to three, lower the top tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent and double the standard amount taxpayers could deduct.

It would eliminate the estate tax and reduce taxes on investments, typically paid by the rich. It would further reduce the tax burden for the wealthy by eliminating the catch-all alternative minimum tax, which takes an additional bite out of high-income Americans.

However, Trump doesn’t appear to be serious about reducing taxes. If he were serious, there would have been a comprehensive plan not only on the nature of the tax cuts, but also on how to restrain the growth of government spending and entitlement reform.

Tax cuts alone are doomed to failure if not accompanied by serious spending cuts. Trump’s tax cuts, even taking into consideration increased economic growth from those tax cuts, would still increase the deficit $2.6 trillion to $3.9 trillion dollars in a decade, according to the conservative Tax Foundation.

And the other news to come out of Washington on Wednesday demonstrates that Trump’s tax cuts are just another political gimmick. In order to avoid a government shutdown, Trump agreed to more Obamacare subsidies in exchange for more defense spending. We need neither.

And his vague plan for a child-care deduction is nothing but more leftist social engineering that only serves to complicate the tax code when it really needs more simplification. Besides, tax deductions make no economic sense. When income is shielded from taxation, taxpayers make economically irrational decisions, which leads to higher prices and greater levels of bureaucracy and inefficiency. Just look at the health care industry and college tuition to see what happens.

Real tax reform, if we are not going to end taxation, would be to eliminate all deductions and go to a flat tax or consumption tax. It would also include eliminating corporate taxation and the death tax. And it would be coupled with serious spending cuts and entitlement reform.

But that requires a seriousness of purpose for which this president, and, indeed, most of Washington, seriously lacks.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LUCENTE-Thomas-Web-1-5.jpg

By Thomas J. Lucente Jr. [email protected]

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM See past columns by Thomas J. Lucente Jr. at http://j.mp/ThomasLucente.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.