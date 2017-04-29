In the military

Air Force

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Kelli M. Ley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Ley is the daughter of Steve and Annette Ley of Elida. She is also the sister of Kody Ley and Kurtis Ley.

The airman graduated in 2012 from Spencerville High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander C. George graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

George is the son of Jeffrey D. and Shelli S. George, and brother of Abbagaile R. George and Elizabeth C. George, all of Dayton.

He is a 2013 graduate of Bellefontaine High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony B. Tolliver II graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Tolliver is the son of Anthony B. Tolliver and Charlesetta M. Tolliver, both of Bellefontaine.

He is a 2016 graduate of Bellefontaine High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jerrod M. Cooper graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Cooper is the son of Joni L. Stevens of East Liberty, and Mark D. Cooper of Columbus, and stepson of Brian Stevens of East Liberty.

He is a 2014 graduate of Westland High School, Columbus.

U.S. Air Force Airman Javier S. Garcia graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Garcia is the son of Samuel Garcia of Findlay and Vanessa Caraballo of Ottawa.

He is a 2016 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School, Ottawa.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke R. Bruggeman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Bruggeman is the son of Kathleen Will and stepson of Mark Will of Fort Recovery.

He is a 2014 graduate of Coldwater High School.

Army

Sgt. Major LeVares J. Jackson Sr. recently was honored as the incoming Command Sgt. Major at ceremony held at the special events center in Fort Carson, Colorado.

Jackson, of Lima, is married to Katina Jackson, also of Lima. The couple have three children, LeVares Jr., DeMarius and Kiana.

James R. Brown has been promoted to the rank of master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Brown is currently serving as airlift aircraft maintenance technician with 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He has served in the military for 30 years.

Brown is the son of Jane H. and Lawrence A. Brown of Elida.

He is a 1986 graduate of Elida High School.

Garcia http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_in-the-military-garcia.jpg Garcia Ley http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_in-the-military-Ley.jpg Ley Bruggeman http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_in-the-military-bruggeman.jpg Bruggeman Cooper http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_in-the-military-cooper.jpg Cooper Tolliver http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_in-the-military-tolliver.jpg Tolliver Jackson http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_jackson.jpg Jackson

By staff reports

Reach The Lima News at [email protected]

Reach The Lima News at [email protected]