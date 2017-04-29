Police Memorial March to be held Wednesday

LIMA — The Fraternal Order of Police will hold its annual Police Memorial Service this Wednesday at noon.

The march begins at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Church on North West Street with officers marching west on Robb Avenue to the FOP hall at 750 W. Robb Ave. The service to honor the local officers who lost their lives in the line of duty will be held after those marching to the hall arrive.

The keynote speaker will be National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Caterbury. This year’s service also will feature 113 members of the Elida Middle School fifth grade DARE choir as well as the Black Swamp Pipes and Drums from Perrysburg.