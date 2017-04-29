Jordan encouraged by health care legislation developments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After receiving criticism by some for blocking the House Republicans’ initial bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, an area legislator is encouraged by new developments concerning a health care alternative.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana: Jordan expressed optimism concerning an amendment to the American Health Care Act proposed by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-New Jersey, which would still require insurers to cover consumers with pre-existing conditions but allowing them to charge more if they receive a waiver. The amendment would also call for states allowing insurers to modify prices based on pre-existing conditions to create a program to help high-risk consumers. States would also have the ability to get a waiver to allow insurers to sell policies that do not meet all the current criteria of the ACA. The House Freedom Caucus, of which Jordan is a member, has voiced support for this amendment.

“Our efforts in the House Freedom Caucus to hold the line and improve the American Health Care Act have paid off,” Jordan said. “While I remain committed to replacing Obamacare entirely, I can support this new version of the bill moving forward. It is our best chance to pass a bill through the House that will actually reduce the cost of health insurance for everyday Americans.”

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green: On Wednesday, Latta issued a statement in the wake of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to roll back the “common carrier” classification for broadband internet under Title II fo the Communications Act.

“The action by the previous FCC to impose a heavy-handed regulatory framework on the Internet was a misguided decision from the start,” Latta said. “It’s critical we maintain an open Internet that doesn’t harm investment and innovation, and where consumers are protected. With that in mind, I commend Chairman Pai’s efforts to undo the Title II reclassification. Now is the time for all stakeholders to come to the table to find legislative common ground, and provide certainty for consumers, providers, and businesses that rely on the Internet.”

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: Brown and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, among others, are calling for the preservation of Region 5 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Region 5 serves Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, a region encompassing many of the Great Lakes.

The Trump administration has proposed abolishing this region.

“We write to express our grave concerns regarding reports that the Administration plans to abolish Region 5 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of the fiscal year 2018 budget,” the senators wrote in a letter to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA Region 5 is critical to protecting the air, drinking water, and health of residents in the six Great Lakes states the region serves and closing its headquarters in Chicago would make EPA less efficient and effective in its efforts to protect human health and the environment.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: On Wednesday, Portman, along with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, introduced the Regulatory Accountability Act, which seeks to streamline the federal regulatory process for programs. It would require a cost-benefit analysis of regulations, aim to improve transparency and accountability by requiring federal agencies to disclose the information used in forming regulations, codify key bipartisan regulatory executive orders in place since President Ronald Reagan and create an automatic review process for new major regulations.

“We need a smarter regulatory process that promotes job creation, innovation, and economic growth, while also continuing to protect public health and safety and the environment,” Portman said. “This legislation would bring our outdated federal regulatory process into the 21st Century by requiring agencies to use the best scientific and economic data available, strengthening checks and balances, and giving the public a voice in the process.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

