Governments go to voters for renewals Tuesday

LIMA — Mayoral and council races may be dominating the conversation leading up to Tuesday’s election, but a number of levy renewals are also on the ballot in Allen and Auglaize counties.

There are two government bodies asking for new money, both in Auglaize County.

There are no issues or candidates in Putnam County, so all polls will be closed there Tuesday.

NEW MONEY REQUESTS

• The New Bremen school district seeks a combined 8.46-mill levy, with 7.46 mills for constructing and furnishing a new kindergarten through eighth grade building connected to the high school and another 1 mill to handle the expenses for the building. The current facility was built in 1929, with additions in 1956, 1968 and 1991.

The $20 million building includes a $5.6 million state share, meaning the local share is $14.4 million. Additionally, the 6.68 mill levy to construct the current high school expires at the end of the year, meaning taxpayers will effectively see a 1.78 mill increase in their taxes if the new levy passes.

The district says the district can reduce costs through sharing building services, including giving all students access to the auditorium, track and Cardinal Booster Center. The project would also reduce the number of entrances to increase safety and security.

• Voters in Wapakoneta will consider an additional 0.5 percent income tax. The money would be restricted to paving streets, replacing curbs and gutters and providing an adequate base for roadways.

RENEWAL LEVIES

• Allen East schools seek a renewal of 2.379 mills for five years. It generates $330,000 per year for the district’s general expenses.

• Delphos wants to renew a 0.25 percent income tax to fund parks and recreation for three years. It was first approved in May 2014.

• Delphos schools are asking for a 5.5 mill renewal for current expenses for five years.

• Perry Township in Allen County has two fire and emergency service renewals for five years, one at 1 mill and one at 1.5 mills.

• Sugar Creek Township in Allen County hopes to renew a 2 mill levy for current expenses.

• Van Wert hopes to pass a 0.28 percent increased income tax to pay general operating expenses.

OTHER ISSUES

• Voters in Lima 2B have two Sunday liquor issues to consider. Daryl & Daryl’s Pizza & Wings wants to sell wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight. The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 0370 wants to sell wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor between 10 a.m. and midnight.

CONTESTED PRIMARIES

• Five Republicans are running for three spots on Wapakoneta’s November ballot for council at large, including incumbents Dan Graf and Rachel Barber and challengers Terry Campbell, Chad Dunlap and William Laney.

• Three people are running for two spots on Lima’s November ballot for 3rd Ward council, incumbent Jesse Lowe II and and challengers Michael Birchfield and Carla Thompson.

• Three people are running for two spots on Lima’s November ballot for mayor, incumbent David Berger and challengers Derry Glenn and Keith Cheney.

• In Van Wert, there are two people running for the Republican nomination for treasurer, incumbent Don Hangartner and challenger Neil Straley.

A 'Vote Here' sign was set up Tuesday morning during the first day of early voting outside of the Allen County Board of Elections. Jay Sowers / Photographer http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_voting-3.jpg A 'Vote Here' sign was set up Tuesday morning during the first day of early voting outside of the Allen County Board of Elections. Jay Sowers / Photographer