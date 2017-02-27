Councilors felt disrespected concerning Rhodes event

LIMA — Several councilors took aim at both Mayor David Berger and Rhodes State officials at Monday’s meeting concerning an event that was held earlier in the day.

Several councilors took issue with not being invited to a 2 p.m. event held at Town Square for the beginning of the demolition project for Rhodes State’s $20 million Rhodes State College Health Science Education Center going into downtown. Councilors Derry Glenn, Teresa Adams and Jesse Lowe II all reflected their disappointment for not being invited to the event.

“I felt totally disrespected,” Glenn said. “I found out it was going on through someone else. I went through my emails, I was never told about it.

Lowe added that he received no notice whatsoever and put much of the blame on Berger.

“I have been in office for eight years and I haven’t talked to you eight minutes,” Lowe said, directing it toward Berger. “It seems like every time it is around election time, the emails stop. I am tired of no communication.”

Berger responded by saying it was not a city-sponsored event and said the city had nothing to do with inviting or other organization of the event.

“There are two sides to every story,” Berger said.

Lowe then continued about simply making a phone call when council President John Nixon attempted to stop the argument, saying, “Mr. Lowe …” However, before he finished the sentence, Lowe said “don’t cut me off,” and continued to speak of his displeasure with the incident.

Adams said she did not even hear about the event until the pre-council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

“I am disappointed,” Adams said. “It is disrespectful, and it will not be forgotten.”

Lowe said the lack of communication has caused for many problems with the council, including another issue on the agenda that was pushed to a second reading for more discussion. The issue was concerning allowing Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership to sublet to Pathstone. The organization is looking for office space and would pay rent for that space to LACNIP. LACNIP has a $1 annual rent agreement with the city and agrees to perform regular upgrades and maintenance on the building. LACNIP said they have made $36,000 in upgrades to the building, which formerly housed Lima Fire Department Station 4.

“I want to have full clarity and discussion on what is going to happen,” Lowe said. “I am not against LACNIP. I just think there needs to be some clarity and their paperwork needs to be in order.”

Lowe said the council has had problems getting reports on LACNIP’s operations and wants there to be more accountability with the office so councilors can relate what is going on to their constituents.

“There are some people who want a fire station back there,” Lowe said. “We want to be able to tell people what is going on.”

Berger did not want to comment further after the meeting on the councilors’ comments.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

