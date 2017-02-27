4 Lima-area non-U.S. citizens voted in an election

LIMA — Four of the 126 noncitizens who the Secretary of State’s Office said voted were from West Central Ohio.

Allen County reported two who registered to vote and did vote. Van Wert and Auglaize counties each had one, according to records from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Van Wert Board of Election Director Linda Stutz, who was not made aware of the results of the investigation, said there are safeguards in place, including checking forms of identification when a person registers to vote, but no system is foolproof.

Allen County Board of Elections Director Kathy Meyer said there is a process in place, established by the Secretary of State, that starts with the registration process. An applicant is immediately asked if he or she is a U.S. citizen and whether he or she will be 18 by the primary election.

If the answer to either is no, the process stops. If the answer is yes, the applicant then provides a name, address, date of birth and signs the form saying the information is accurate, Meyer said.

“We are directed by the Secretary of State to take their registration at face value,” Meyer said.

To vote, the applicant must produce one of several valid forms of identification, she said.

After researching the matter, Stutz said of the people caught, all applied to register to vote at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles while getting their license or state identification card.

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Joshua Eck said the people caught had all applied for a license or identification card at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, reported they were not citizens and then registered to vote. The same people then later reported, for example, when they applied to renew their license that they still were not citizens.

Stutz also anticipates the Secretary of State’s Office will try to come up with ways to solve the problem.

“I think we will see more tightening down the hatches,” Stutz said.

Eck said Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted petitioned the Obama administration to include a layer of protection that checked Social Security numbers provided to non U.S. citizens but his request was ignored. He is hoping President Donald Trump will do something about it.

The Secretary of State’s Office actually found 821 people who were not U.S. citizens who register to vote in Ohio. Of that, 126 actually voted in at least one election, the agency reported. The Secretary of State’s Office found the people through a review of the Ohio’s Statewide Registered Voter Database.

Those who illegally voted were referred to law enforcement agencies to investigate. The Secretary of State’s Office plans to send out letters to those who registered asking them to cancel their registration. After a second letter, the people will be referred to law enforcement.

Since taking office in 2011, Husted and his office has removed 541,000 deceased Ohioans from the voter rolls and resolved 1.6 million duplicate registrations.

In Ohio in the past three years, 112 elections have been decided by one vote or tied making it critical voter registration and voting records are accurate, the Secretary of State’s Office said in a written statement.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

