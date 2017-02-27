Joint Systems Manufacturing Center recalls 40 workers, announces plan to rehire more

LIMA — The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center has recalled more than 40 workers who were laid off during a downturn in defense spending, with additional employees expected to be brought back in the coming months.

At a Task Force LIMA meeting Monday, General Dynamics Land Systems Plant Manager Hank Kennedy announced that the majority of people who were laid off in recent years are able to return to the facility thanks to more than $1 billion in funding that was authorized for the U.S. military’s Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle.

“We are ramping up our contracts now,” Kennedy said. “We were producing one [tank] a month, and now we’re going up to 14 or 15 a month, so we’re starting to bring back more people.”

Kennedy said there could be as many as 100 recalled workers returning to the JSMC by the end of the year, and they will seek new hires if necessary.

“Once they got laid off they retained recall rights, so we’ll go through the whole recall system before we bring in any new employees,” he said. “It’s going to depend on how many accept the recall, because they don’t have to. Once we exhaust all the recalls, then we’ll go into what I’ll call ‘new hire mode.’”

Most skilled trades workers have already been recalled, so the plant is mainly focused on bringing back production-type laborers.

The JSMC has several contracts that have already begun or will kick off later this year, including work on the Abrams tank, Stryker armored vehicle and Namer heavy armored personnel carrier, among others.

Kennedy said the JSMC has been preparing for these defense contracts for awhile, and he is happy the U.S. military decided to authorize the funding.

“Overall, it’s a good thing for the JSMC,” he said.

40 rehired, more likely

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

