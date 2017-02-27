Posted on by

Regional Planning Commission releases amendments


LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission has released for public review and comment, “Amendments to the FY2016-2019 Transportation Improvement Program” and the FY 2018 Unified Planning Work Program.

The amendments will be available for 21 days for review and comment during normal business hours at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, 130 W. North St. Staff is available to answer questions. Both amendments are on the internet at http://j.mp/2k4x09V.

Also, the Draft FY 2018 UPWP is available at the Lima Public Library, the Allen County Commissioner’s Office, and the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.

