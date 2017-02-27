Police calls

200 block of South Collett Street, Lima — Police were called Sunday to a location over a break-in.

Lakewood and South Woodlawn avenues, Lima — Police were called Sunday to the scene of a traffic crash.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police were called Sunday to handle an assault complaint.

800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Police were called Sunday to a fight in progress.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.