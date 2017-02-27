Lima Memorial Health System

Feb. 24 — Alisha and Lloyd Lynch, Cridersville, boy; Joslyn and Clifford Powell, St. Marys, boy; Melissa and Dustin Knapke, Wapakoneta, boy.

Feb. 26 — Kelly and Albert Simons, Lima, boy.

St. Rita’s Medical Center

Feb. 24 — Casandra and Jorge Pizano, Leipsic, boy; Jennifer and Mark Green, Lima, boy; Kelsea Webb, Lima, boy; Shelby and Dan Heilman, Delphos, boy; Nicole and Ryan Benroth, Columbus Grove, girl.

Feb. 25 — Jennifer and Luke Shroyer, Botkins, boy; Katherine Tata and Kurtis Barnes, Lima, girl; Cambrianna and Quintin Mansfield, Delphos, girl.

Feb. 26 — Whitney and Dylan Ford, Harrod, girl; Alexis Oglesbee, Lima, boy.

Feb. 27 — Rachelle and Jason Ross, Harrod, boy; Courtney and Zachary Thobe, Findlay, girl.