Gas prices up 8 cents in area counties

LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties increased an average of 8 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Allen County saw the most significant jump, as the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas went from $2.03 last week to $2.18 early Monday — a 15 cent increase. Putnam County experienced the second-largest increase, with the average gas price climbing 11 cents. Gas prices in Auglaize County rose 10 cents, while prices in Hancock County surged 9 cents.

Prices increased at least 5 cents per gallon in eight area counties since last week, while prices in Van Wert stayed the same. The county was the only local area where prices did not rise.

The lowest average price in the region was $2.06 in Van Wert County, followed by Hardin ($2.07), Hancock and Shelby ($2.09), Logan ($2.11), Auglaize ($2.12), Mercer ($2.14), Putnam ($2.15) and Allen ($2.18) counties.

In the Lima region, gas prices were 18 cents higher than last month’s average of $2, and were up 38 cents from last year’s average of $1.80.

The average price in Ohio was $2.12, making it the 11th least-expensive state in the country. Ohio’s prices rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week. This compares with the national average, which increased 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28.

“With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we’ll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

Despite oil prices that remain bound in the low- to mid-$50s per barrel, DeHaan said refinery status and the likely draw in inventories “will win this week’s tug of war at the pump, keeping upward pressure on gas prices.”

“In addition, unexpected refinery outages could cause additional volatility or spikes in prices over the next two months due to the limited ability for other refiners to help offset any production losses while performing their planned maintenance,” he said.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

