Rhodes State project begins in downtown Lima

LIMA — “Let’s bring this baby down.”

Those were Lima council president John Nixon’s words as a formal ceremony was held Monday at the site of the proposed $20 million Rhodes State College Health Science Education Center at the Lima Town Square.

Hume Supply Inc. had equipment ready to roll as Rhodes State President Debra McCurdy, Lima Mayor David Berger and Nixon gave brief comments on what the $20 million project will bring to downtown.

“I am thankful for a shared vision, a shared community and shared resources or this project would not have been possible,” McCurdy said. “This is a great way for Rhodes State to come into the business and government community.”

Berger said the project will be important to the rebuilding of the downtown area.

“We continue to build the momentum of revitalization to downtown Lima,” Berger said. “Someday, we are going to see student gatherings right here that are vibrant and wonderful.”

Nixon said that the council is unanimous of its support on the project and see it as the lynch pin of downtown revitalization efforts.

The project is expected to bring up as many as 1,000 students to downtown when completely finished, which officials believe will help with restaurants and other retail businesses in the downtown area.

