Fayette starts work on agricultural and athletic complexes

FAYETTE — Fayette area schools have started work on two campus expansion projects.

The Blade reports that the district announced it will supplement the agricultural education program and athletic facilities. School officials say the expansion plans will cost around $2 million.

The school district will foot the construction bill through bonds and various local funds.

Fayette plans to add a sprawling 2,850-square-foot shop for automotive and carpentry classes. The district’s new athletic complex projects include a track and baseball fields.

Officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Construction will be completed by July 20.

