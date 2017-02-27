Posted on by

St. Marys Police respond to bomb threat at AAP


ST. MARYS — St. Marys Police Department responded to a bomb threat at AAP, 1100 McKinley Road, St. Marys at approximately 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, a bomb threat was found earlier in the day by employees which was written on the back of a bathroom door. The writing had been cleaned off prior to officers’ arrival.

AAP supervisors had followed internal policy regarding the incident and had conducted a search of the facility, not finding anything suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_StMarys.jpg

