Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Feb. 21

Matthew J. Hickle, 21, Lebanon, was granted judicial release and was remanded into custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department pending transfer to the WORTH Center. He was originally convicted of theft and felonious assault.

Feb. 22

Chad M. Legere, 34, 180 Plaza Way, Lima, was found in violation of the terms of supervision. The violations include having outstanding court ordered financial obligations that were not paid. The court gave Legere until Feb. 1 to pay $257.19 and if paid, the motion would be revoked. As of Feb. 24, the obligations were not paid so the matter was continued for sentencing. He was originally convicted of breaking and entering.

The Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, was granted a foreclosure against Rebecca B. Straley, Deshler, and Grant J. Straley, Deshler, in the amount of $12,393.21, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 23

Eric J. Guerra, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Cara L. Guerra, Leipsic. They were married Oct. 12, 2013, and have four children.

New Cases

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., v. Rene Rodriguez, Columbus Grove; foreclosure.

Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, v. Mary A. Klausing, Fort Jennings; foreclosure.

Kristin L. Elwood, Ottawa, and Jason W. Elwood, Findlay; dissolution of marriage with children.

Liebrecht Manufacturing, LLC, Continental, v. John J. Wagner, New Carlisle; breach of contract ($30,500).

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., Tampa, Fla., v. Danny L. Dotson, Continental; foreclosure. ($46,478.96).

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Feb. 9

Shayne A. Houseworth, 30, 111 West St., Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to theft and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 178 days suspended, $100 fine, pay $213.12 restitution to Walmart and Ottawa Oil.

Feb. 13

Thomas Bennett, 30, Bradford, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession and was fined $150, suspended.

Feb. 15

John E. Recker, 46, 627 E. Third St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. A charge of speeding was dismissed.

Feb. 16

Alexander D. Cress, 19, 105 W. Pendleton St., Columbus Grove, charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Mark A. Eberle, 38, 503 N. Main St., Paulding, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, $250 fine, complete mental health assessment and perform 100 hours of community service and attend a minimum of four sobriety-related events per week.

Brian W. McCrate, 44, 9907 State Route 65, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, complete mental health assessment, and given credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of turn signals was dismissed.

Rosalyn K. McLaurin, 47, 775 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. She also pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found not guilty.

Raymond M. Hohenbrink, 33, 3400 State Route 18, Deshler, pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. He was also fined $50 for windshield wipers required and $50 for failure to display reg/expired plates. He also pleaded no contest to two counts drug abuse/possession and was found not guilty.

Jacob M. Carrillo, 21, 618 Taft Ave., Ottawa, pleaded no contest to OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, and credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He was also fined $50 for tinted windows.

Feb. 21

Valentin Lopez, III, 24, 41 E. Liberty St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, and credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of marked lanes was dismissed.

Amberlynn R. Parker, 32, 1292 E. Main St., Ottawa, charged with domestic violence, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Feb. 17

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, consent judgment v. Laura Shelton, Ottawa, $870.73, plus interest and costs.

Wagner Farms & Sawmill, LLC, Leipsic, small claims v. Mark L. Straley, Leipsic, $80.25, plus interest and costs.

Wagner Farms & Sawmill, LLC, Leipsic, small claims v. Levi M. Rupp, Delta, $1,640, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 21

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Nathanael Flores, Leipsic, $752.05, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 22

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., small claims v. Brian Pollach, Ottawa, $581.85, plus interest and costs.

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., small claims v. Kristi James, Columbus Grove, $155.04, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 23

The Endoscopy Center of West Central Ohio, LLC, Lima, default judgment v. Randy A. Steele, Leipsic, $505.80, plus interest and costs.