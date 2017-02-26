Middle Point man hospitalized after Saturday crash

MIDDLE POINT — A single-vehicle accident sent a Middle Point man to a hospital late Saturday.

At 11:17 p.m., Scott W. Rhoades, 46, was traveling south on state Route 637 in a 1995 Ford Escort when he went off the left side of the roadway, veered back onto the road, and went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, according to the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rhoades was taken by Samaritan Life-Flight to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was listed in critical condition late Sunday. The vehicle had an automatic shoulder strap, which Rhoades was wearing, but he did not use the lap portion of his seat belt. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene.