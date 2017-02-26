Lima Bride guides brides to perfect wedding

LIMA — Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, with brides not only considering the dress and the ceremony location, but also the catering, dresses for the bridesmaids and mothers, music, photography, and so much more. For those brides looking for help in planning their perfect wedding day, Lima Bride, held Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, was a one-stop shop for every aspect of the big event.

“We’ve got DJs, we’ve got travel agencies, and I saw one insurance company here, which is a good idea,” The Lima News Marketing Coordinator Jessica Lammers said. “We’ve got cake tasting and we’ve even got a realty company for when you look for your first home. We’ve got a videographer, we’ve got photographers, and everything you need to start your life together.”

The event also featured a bridal fashion show as well as several giveaways to the brides-to-be. They, along with the 43 vendors on hand, gave positive feedback on changes made to the event, according to Lammers.

“We changed things up this year to give it a face-lift,” she said. “We moved the stage to give them a little more space. They loved the decorations we had this year. The Civic Center did a great job with the lighting, and we just wanted to give it the feeling of a reception.”

Along with networking and planning, participants were able to learn about some of the trending fashion styles for weddings this year.

“Lace is still really, really big,” according to Laura Wingfield, owner of Twirl, a prom and bridal boutique in Kenton. “There are lots of different patterns of lace and even some subtle color and undertones in the lace, too, with lots of ivories, champagnes and light golds. We’re not a sea of strapless anymore, either. There are lots of sleeves, straps, interesting backs and plunging backs. There’s a lot more drama in gowns than there used to be.”

For brides Kayla Tippie and Becky Woods, of Lima, Lima Bride was a valuable asset in planning the perfect day.

“It’s really helpful,” Tippie said. “There are catering places here I didn’t even know existed. There are a lot of bridal shops here that aren’t local that you may not have heard of before.”

“There are a lot of different vendors here that you wouldn’t have thought of, like the one that has a s’mores bar,” Woods said. “I saw that and thought, ‘Sign me up.’”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

