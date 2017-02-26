Youth Profile: Triplets enjoy sibling togetherness

LIMA — Being twins has definite advantages.

Being triplets just adds another component to the fun.

Alexus, Briana and Caylah Miller, of Lima, were born in succession on March 12, 2005. In fact, their names came from the order they were born in, A, B, C. Alexus and Briana are identical twins. Each one has her own, distinct personality, but yet many of their mannerisms are the same.

“Alexus is a very good builder,” mother Kristy Miller said. “Caylah is a sporty girl that gets good grades. Briana loves Mickey Mouse, loves to be read to and played with.”

The girls were born premature, coming into the world at 19, 20, and 22 ounces. Alexus and Caylah are sixth-graders at Elida. Briana was born with cerebral palsy and attends Lima City Schools.

Caylah was recently named student of the month for Elida’s sixth grade. She said she was surprised to get the award. She said sometimes there is a little bit of friendly rivalry between sisters.

“But it is cool to be triplet because my friends always think it’s neat,” Caylah said.

Alexus said it makes birthday parties that much more fun. She likes to let people know that technically, she is the oldest.

“We each invite our own friends so our birthday parties are really big,” Alexus said.

The road has been full of peaks and valleys because of health problems and other issues with raising triplets, but the girls would not trade it for the world. They say with three of them, the peaks are that much better. The road through life has given Alexus what she calls one of her greatest feelings. Through many accomplishments, as well as emotional hard times, the triplets have landed in The Lima News now six times.

“The most fun thing about being a triplet is getting to be in the newspaper,” Alexus said. “We are really close.”

Caylah said she enjoys playing volleyball and softball, playing the saxophone in band, fishing and reading. Alexus, the self-declared tomboy of the three, said she enjoys playing Minecraft, drawing and playing with her truck.

“Its cool because there is always someone to play with,” Caylah said.

The triplets are the daughters of Robert and Kristy Miller. They also have two dogs, Gabby and Ginger.

Lima triplets Alexus, Briana and Caylah Miller share many similar characteristics, yet have developed their own individual personalities.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

