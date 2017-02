LIMA — A beginners quilting class will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at Forest Park Family Life Center, corner of Collins and Linden streets. The class is presented by the West Central Ohio Quilt Guild. Participants will make a quilt block that can be made into a table runner or wall hanging. Cost is $10, which includes all supplies and lunch. Pre-registration is required by contacting Mary Ruda at 419-339-6125 or [email protected]

