Posted on February 26, 2017 by Lima News Photos: Polar Plunge at Ohio Northern University News, Top Stories Check out photographs from the Polar Plunge at Ohio Northern University.Click here to see the photos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_News-56.jpg RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 11:00 am Updated: 11:00 am. | Photos: Polar Plunge at Ohio Northern University 8:45 am Updated: 8:53 am. | Church severely damaged in fire 8:44 am Updated: 8:54 am. | 2016 Government Salaries Review: Doing more with less Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus