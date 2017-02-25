Legislative Update: World War II vet receives overdue medals

VAN WERT — A 95-year-old World War II veteran was given a long overdue honor with help from an area legislator.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green: On Wednesday, Latta presented combat medals to Orval Mullen at the Van Wert American Legion hall, a day which also happened to be Mullen’s birthday.

Mullen had earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other decorations during the war, totaling nearly a dozen, but he never received the actual medals because of an oversight.

Latta had learned about the oversight last summer when he interviewed Mullen for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project and wanted to ensure that Mullen received his awards.

Latta was also honored by the Family Research Council’s legislative affiliate, FRC Action, with its “True Blue” award for voting perfectly in line with the council’s views on supporting religious freedom and eliminating taxpayer funding for abortion.

“I’m honored to receive the ‘True Blue’ award which is presented to Members of Congress that steadfastly vote to uphold family values,” Latta said. “Whether it’s protecting our religious freedoms or standing up for the unborn, there is no room for representatives to waver on these important issues. I’ll continue to stand up for life, family, and religious liberty principles in Congress and represent the values of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District.”

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: Brown, along with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, reintroduced the Advancing Care for Exceptional Kids Act, which would allow health providers to coordinate care, lower costs and improve outcomes for children on Medicaid with complex conditions and who require specialized care.

For children with such conditions as congenital heart disease, Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, this bill would help standardize care across state lines while also establishing case managers to help families navigate the health care system.

Many of these children are battling serious illness — they shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get the care they need,” Brown said. “By allowing willing providers to help provide the care coordination for their own patients, we can ensure children receive the highest quality of care regardless of where they live.”

“This is a commonsense bill that will help to ensure sick kids have better access to quality care,” Portman said. “By improving coordination among pediatric providers, we will begin to make life easier for these children and their families.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: Portman, along with Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, have reintroduced the Law Enforcement Officers’ Equity Act, which would ensure that all law enforcement officers receive equal retirement benefits. Nearly 30,000 federal law enforcement officers under a certain classification do not receive enhanced retirement benefits despite having similar responsibilities. This bill would remedy that distinction.

“It’s a disservice to them and it discourages young people from stepping up to serve,” Portman said. “This bipartisan legislation would fix that wrong for good.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

