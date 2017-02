HARROD — Drop off recycling for residents of Harrod and Auglaize Township will be held from 12 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in the parking lot of the Allen East Community Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod.

