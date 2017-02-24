Williams named head at LCC, Klimaski retiring

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic has named current principal Stephanie Williams as Principal/CEO following the announcement of President Walt Klimaski’s retirement.

Klimaski announced his retirement Tuesday after working 41 years in Catholic education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, dean of students, principal and president at several Ohio Catholic schools.

“From Columbus Bishop Watterson to LCC, it’s been a great career,” Klimaski said. “One that I would do over again. Of all the schools I worked at, the best was saved for last. I couldn’t be happier to retire a Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird.”

Williams has been with LCC for 11 years and has been serving as interim principal for one year. Williams was a social studies teacher from 2006 to 2009 and was Director of Guidance from 2010-2016. Williams graduated from LCC in 1998.

“It is a privilege working with such a wonderful faculty and staff to serve the students and families at LCC,” Williams said. “I look forward to building upon the initiatives we’ve implemented this year and seeking more opportunities for spiritual and academic growth in the future.”

Klimaski said he felt he was leaving the school in good hands.

“She is ready to take the school to new heights,” Klimaski said. “Thank you to the LCC Governing Board on this decision. Stephanie being named principal/CEO makes me a very proud LCC President.”

Klimaski announced his decision to retire on Tuesday. His retirement is effective July 1, when Williams will begin her new position.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm

