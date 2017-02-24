Former Cridersville cop earns prison for child sex crime

LIMA — A former Cridersville police officer was sentenced to two years prison Friday for a sex crime against a child.

Douglas Huston, 37, was sentenced on the charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Huston was fired in October after approval by Cridersville Village Council and carried out by the mayor, Cridersville Police Chief John Drake said.

Allen County Sheriff investigators called Drake the day they learned of the incident around the first of October. Drake said he immediately put Huston on leave and sought his termination, which had to go through council and be finalized by the mayor.

“It didn’t have anything to do while working with us. It was all on his off time and private time,” Drake said.

Huston was hired at the department as a part-time officer in 2007. About three years later, he became a full-time officer until this case came about, Drake said.

The crime occurred last year and surfaced when Huston told another person about his actions. A woman who knew Huston said he has been dealing with thoughts of pedophilia for years and even looked at ways to get help but didn’t follow through.

Judge Jeffrey Reed allowed the woman to speak in court without revealing her name. She said Huston became a police officer to try to do good for society partly due to his continual thoughts of pedophilia.

Reed also declared Huston a Tier II sex offender, which means he will have to register with the sheriff’s office in the county he lives for 25 years after he is released.

Guilty of child sex crime

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

