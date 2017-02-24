Mercer Co. arrests 4 Thursday during patrol effort

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported the Heroin Interdiction Team made several arrests following a saturated patrol effort conducted Thursday.

Among those arrested were:

• Dallas Edward Fortner, 20, 751 Deford St., lot 65, Celina. Fortner was charged with OVI, a first degree misdemeanor and possession of a drug abuse instrument, a first degree misdemeanor due to the fact Fortner had a prior charge of drug abuse instrument. Fortner was also in possession of a white powder that preliminary tests showed to be methamphetamines and suspected K2. The case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for additional felony charges.

• Dillon Elbert Parlow, 25, who listed himself “at-large,” was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant for contempt of court with the original charge being domestic violence. Parlow was a passenger in the Fortner vehicle.

• Demi Marie Goldman, 28, 633 W. Anthony St., Celina, was arrested for driving under suspension.

• Danielle Ames, 30, 1730 Celina Road, St. Marys, was arrested for two outstanding bench warrants. Ames was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was stopped by the HIT Team. Ames had a warrant out of Mercer County for failure to appear on the original charge of failure to pay child support. Ames had a second warrant from Montgomery County for a probation violation. Ames is on probation in Montgomery County for theft and possession of drugs.

The HIT Team consist of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and the Coldwater Police Department. The HIT team was also assisted by members of the Grand Lake Task Force (Mercer/Auglaize County).

Sheriff Grey continues to ask citizens to call in with drug tips. Some of the tips have assisted his deputies and other agencies with drug arrest.

Fortner remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

ReachLance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm

