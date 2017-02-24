Plea negotiations halt in Lima murder case

LIMA — Wearing a dress suit, tie and glasses, Demonta Rogers walked into a courtroom Friday looking more like an attorney than a man charged in a homicide.

Had he not been in handcuffs, the casual observer could have easily mistaken him for someone else. Instead, the 24-year-old Rogers was there to enter a plea in the July 5 killing of 26-year-old Remeal Ingram in the parking lot of G-Spot bar. Rogers is charged with murder with a gun and discharging of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise. He faces up to life in prison.

But several people in the courtroom, presumably family of the victim, were visibility upset over the plea and began telling the prosecutor their opinions. Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Terri Kohlrieser took the group to a conference room where they could be heard yelling.

A short time later, all parties were back in court — this time with additional deputies in various spots around the courtroom. Judge David Cheney said there would not be a change of plea. He scheduled a hearing for next Friday to see if anything could be worked out and to let emotions calm.

Cheney warned people to respect the courtroom and keep their emotions in check.

“I don’t want anybody to be removed from the courtroom and found in contempt. I think a cooling off period is appropriate,” Cheney said.

The shooting followed a fight inside the bar involving Ingram and another man. It reignited in the parking lot with Rogers and Jontez White allegedly pulling guns and firing shots at Ingram. Ingram was hit once, police said.

White, 25, also is charged with murder in the case but has not been captured.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

