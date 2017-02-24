Ten local organizations named ‘Stormwater Superstars’

LIMA — Ten local organizations were named “Stormwater Superstars” at a Wake, Rattle and Roll event Friday, which is sponsored monthly by the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.

This distinction recognizes a variety of efforts and practices from organizations that have an impact on stormwater runoff and a clean, healthy Ottawa River.

The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District and the City of Lima Stormwater Department recognized these “Superstars” for the first time ever at Friday’s event. The organizations included:

• Alloway — rooftop rainwater harvest and filtration through a rain garden

• Best One Tire & Service — oil recycling and litter cleanup

• Lima schools — watershed education and community litter cleanup

• Lima Memorial Health System — tree planting and ongoing litter cleanup

• ReStore — repurposing household hazardous waste

• Runkel Landscape Associates — low phosphorus fertilizer applications and installation of rain gardens, as well as pervious pavements

• St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — ongoing neighborhood litter cleanup

• St. Rita’s Health Partners — filtering stormwater through landscape design

• University of Northwestern Ohio — student stream studies and filtering stormwater through landscape design

• Wingate by Wyndham — underground stormwater capture with slow release to the storm sewer, and a daily commitment to litter cleanup

The Stormwater Superstar recognition is a joint project between the City of Lima Stormwater Department and the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. It is designed to be an yearly showcase, and this year marks the beginning of what will become an annual event.

Also at Friday’s Wake, Rattle and Roll event, David Gratz, of the Lima Society for Human Resource Management, discussed the best practices for administering performance reviews to employees.

Another guest speaker, David Finchum of Finchum Consulting, spoke about identifying leaders within an organization. Finchum will be back in Lima on March 16, where he will make a similar presentation.

City of Lima Stormwater Department Manager Joe Gearing, left, hands a “Stormwater Superstars” award to Pastor Barbara Dafler, center, and Jessie Rourk, of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, at a Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce event Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_wake-rattle-roll.jpg City of Lima Stormwater Department Manager Joe Gearing, left, hands a “Stormwater Superstars” award to Pastor Barbara Dafler, center, and Jessie Rourk, of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, at a Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce event Friday. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.