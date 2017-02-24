Man pleads to manslaughter charge in 2001 Lima homicide

LIMA — A man who turned himself in for a 2001 killing that remained unsolved for 15 years took it a step further Friday and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

David Evans will face up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced, scheduled for April 27. Evans entered the plea in exchange for prosecutors dropping the charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. Each charge carried a firearm specification.

Evans was charged in the July 2, 2001, killing of 69-year-old Cardell Beachum. Beachum was shot to death outside his business, Sports and Sorts at 1290 St. John Ave., as he was attempting to close.

Evans walked into the Lima Police station out of the blue last year and told a detective he wanted to talk about the Beachum murder. He had been a suspect early on and was interviewed by police but did not confess until last year. Evans remained a suspect since 2001 but police didn’t have enough evidence to charge him until his confession.

He told a detective he shot Beachum because he was upset over Beachum cheating in a game of dice. Beachum was trying to lock the door of his business when he was shot in the upper body. His body was found lying in front of the entrance to the business with the door key in his hand.

Neighbors in the area heard the gunshots and called police. Officers responded and searched the area, finding Beachum dead.

David Evans pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter over a 2001 killing that had remained unsolved for 15 years. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_David-Evans-23-.jpg David Evans pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter over a 2001 killing that had remained unsolved for 15 years. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

Evans confessed to Lima Police last year

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

