Leipsic bar and grill keeps on smokin’

LEIPSIC — When Cher Barnes purchased a popular bar and grill in Leipsic, she wanted to add her own unique flair to the establishment.

Smokin’ B’s, located at 125 E. Main St., was formerly the home of Smoke-E’s bar and grill before it moved to Kalida. Barnes took ownership in December and has been tweaking the menu ever since.

“We still smoke the wings, but we do it differently than the previous owners,” said Barnes, who worked at Smoke-E’s for years before taking over. “We put our own spin on it by having different sauces you can coat your wings in.”

The sauces, which include jalapeno pineapple, white garlic, sweet chili barbecue and more, are named after each of the owner’s grandchildren. She said the sauces reflect their personalities.

“Our youngest grandson, he’s so sweet and innocent until you get to know him, then he’s got a little bite to him,” she said. “So we named the pineapple jalapeno after him.”

Barnes’ husband, Orvil, said they are also more “hands-on” when it comes to smoking wings.

“It doesn’t go into the smoker and just sit, we baby it a little bit more,” he said. “We rotate it, spray it a little bit more with some seasonings, and make sure to keep it at a certain temperature. We’re always keeping an eye on it.”

The wings are smoked for 90 minutes until they are 180 degrees. It’s 15 degrees higher than chicken is typically cooked, but the Barnes say it makes the wings “fall off the bone.”

It’s also difficult to find smoked wings in the area, which is one reason why their business is unique, they said.

“You can only get smoked wings in certain areas — everywhere else you go it’s naked or breaded,” Cher Barnes said. “We want to stay with the original smoked theme because it’s something you just can’t get everywhere.”

Along with a new take on smoked wings, Barnes has added some 15 menu items. One of the more popular additions is the Canadian Bacon Burger, which she said is another unique item you can’t get anywhere else in the area. Other new items include a pineapple swiss burger, a Hot N’ Dog — which is pulled pork, coleslaw and barbecue sauce on top of a hot dog — deep-fried chicken, specialty pizzas and appetizers. They also offer a salad bar every Sunday.

In addition, Smokin B’s has a full bar with 10 beers on tap and 18 bottled brews, pool tables, a banquet room for large parties and live entertainment at least once a month.

But the Barnes said they don’t want to be pigeonholed as either a bar for adults or a restaurant for families. They want to be a place for everyone.

“We want to be a place for memories,” Orvil Barnes said. “We’ve got school kids, adults, families — it’s a big mix, and we take care of them all. We don’t want to become the local town bar or the local restaurant, we want to be the beacon in this community that everyone comes to.”

Cher Barnes, co-owner of Smokin’ B’s bar and grill in Leipsic, stands near a sign at the front entrance of her establishment. Barnes took ownership of the business in December. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_small-biz-3.jpg Cher Barnes, co-owner of Smokin’ B’s bar and grill in Leipsic, stands near a sign at the front entrance of her establishment. Barnes took ownership of the business in December. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush

Smokin’ B’s: Address: 125 E. Main St., Leipsic Phone: 419-943-1236 Facebook: facebook.com/smokinbsbarandgrill Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6 to 1 a.m. Fridays; 10 to 1 a.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays

