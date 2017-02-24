Police calls

300 block of Hunt Street, Delphos — Police were called Wednesday to a home where a man may have overdosed on drugs.

1200 block of Dickman Avenue, Delphos — Police were called to a home Wednesday over a domestic violence complaint. A woman told police she was assaulted by her husband.

1000 block of Rozelle Avenue, Delphos — Police were called Tuesday to a location over a theft.

800 block of Skinner Street, Delphos — Police were called Feb. 19 to investigate a possible burglary in progress. Officers found a man and woman climbing through a window into the house. Officers spoke with the homeowner and found out the couple had permission to be in the house.

