LIMA — Increased production of 327,000 barrels of oil per day and steady refining throughputs at Husky Energy contributed to the company’s operational funds of $670 million and free cash flow of $279 million in the fourth quarter.

”This past year has been challenging for the sector, but by responding quickly to the new pricing environment Husky is well positioned for the next phase of growth,” said Husky CEO Rob Peabody. ”We have a strong balance sheet and are advancing a deep portfolio of projects.”

At the Lima Refinery, throughput averaged 165,000 barrels per day, up from 144,000 bbls in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Heavy crude feedstock processing capacity at the Lima Refinery was increased to 10,000 bbls per day, following the completion of the first phase of a crude oil flexibility project. The full scope of the project is expected to expand heavy crude processing capacity to 40,000 bbls per day by the end of 2018.

