Blood drive to be held in memory of deceased Elida teens

ELIDA — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Elida High School.

The blood drive will be held in memory of Elida students Drew Dulebohn and Jakob Sexton, both of whom were killed in an auto accident last year.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at the check-in desk. Individuals must be 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health to donate blood.

