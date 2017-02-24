Lima woman indicted for allegedly providing child to sex offender

LIMA — A woman who allowed one of her children to be sexually abused by a man now serving 30 years in prison for those crimes pleaded not guilty Friday to 45 criminal charges.

Crystal Kindle, 38, was indicted on three counts of attempted rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of compelling prostitution with human trafficking specification, four counts of promoting prostitution with human trafficking specification, six counts of endangering children with human trafficking specification, 19 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance with human trafficking specification and four count of trafficking in persons-commercial sex acts.

All charges are felonies.

Kindle is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The case is associated with the crimes committed by Ronald Payne, who was sentenced in December to prison on numerous sex charges related to crimes against children that occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 27, 2015. One of the victims was a 12-year-old girl when his crimes began, and the other was a 15-year-old girl.

The crimes began with Kindle giving Payne photos of one of the victims in exchange for money. It progressed to the 12-year-old going to Payne’s home. Payne then sexually assaulted the girl. He did the same to the 16-year-old, telling her if she didn’t want her younger sister to be subjected to him, the older child could take her place.

A prosecutor said Kindle used the money to fund her drug habit. All charges are specific to one child, a prosecutor said.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

