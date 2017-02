DELPHOS — The Delphos Public Library will host a Paper Circuit Makerspace event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 20.

The all-ages event will help participants learn how to create cards and pictures that glow when touched. For more information, contact Rachel Strahm at 419-695-4015.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DelphosPublicLibrary-2.jpg