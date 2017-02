OTTAWA — Putnam County District Library hosts family fun night, “Luck of a Shamrock” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the Ottawa location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

There will be shamrock science, magic, crafts, games, snacks and an opportunity to have your picture taken as a leprechaun if you bring your own camera.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PutnamCountyDistrictLibrary-8.jpg