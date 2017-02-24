Ohio cities could stop paying prevailing wage to construction workers

COLUMBUS — Local governments could opt out of paying Ohio’s prevailing wage on public construction projects under a new proposal from state Sen. Matt Huffman.

State law requires counties, cities, villages and townships to pay minimum wages and benefits, called prevailing wages, to construction workers on projects exceeding a certain cost.

Huffman, a Lima Republican, said the prevailing wage is higher than the market rate in many parts of the state, especially rural areas. If local governments could pay the market rate, Huffman said, they would save money.

“Each of the local jurisdictions should be able to decide what they pay for what they’re going to get,” Huffman said in an interview. “When the city of Lima goes to buy paper products, they don’t have to pay what the city of Cincinnati pays. They pay what the market bears.”

Huffman plans to introduce a bill next week that would allow jurisdictions to decide whether they pay prevailing wages and for what projects. He said the bill has the support of the Ohio Municipal League and Ohio Association of County Commissioners.

The Affiliated Construction Trades of Ohio, which represents Ohio’s skilled trades, opposes the idea.

Executive Director Matt Szollosi said Huffman’s proposal would cause drive more work to out of state contractors who pay their employees less. Szollosi said that would drive down participation in trade apprenticeship programs, are funded with a portion of hourly pay.

“Labor costs are 23 percent of overall costs so the notion that you can elicit significant savings on the labor side by cutting wages and benefits for workers is unfounded,” Szollosi said.

Szollosi said studies show prevailing wages do not increase project cost and encourage employers to hire well-trained employees.

Ohio exempted school construction projects from prevailing wage requirements in 1997. Huffman said the move saved taxpayers money and didn’t hurt school construction efforts.

“It obviously hasn’t kept buildings from being built,” Huffman said. “Buildings haven’t fallen down because of it.”

State Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Matthuffman-March-15-20167.jpg State Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima File photo | The Lima News