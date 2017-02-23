MC Sports closing all stores

LIMA — MC Sports 27 years in Lima will soon be over.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., sporting goods chain has filed for bankruptcy and is closing all 68 of its stores. The company’s website says all locations are liquidating their inventory and everything is on sale except firearms and ammunition.

It was not known Thursday when the Lima store will close.

Dennis Williams, of Lima, who managed 12 MC Sports stores in three states, resigned his position on the Lima City Schools’ Board on Thursday night because he will be traveling to help with the liquidation process. (See related story, Page B1).

MC Sports President and CEO Bruce Ullery said in a bankruptcy filing the company’s business “like many of its peers in the sporting goods retail space, has been impacted by adverse business trends.” He cited the rapid migration of sales from traditional brick and mortar retailers to online resellers, the expansion of competing distribution channels and specialty retailers, and changing consumer preferences.

MC Sports opened in Lima in October 1989 on North Cable Road. It moved to the Lima Mall in 2010.

Besides Lima, the company had 10 other Ohio locations: Rossford, Wilmington, Springfield, St. Clairsville, Wooster, Chardon, Medina, Zanesville, Marion and Mount Vernon. Its 68 stores are located throughout seven states and employ 1,300 full-time and part-time associates.

Ullery said he had determined that a restructuring was not feasible, particularly after a reinvestment and remodeling project failed to generate adequate results. The chain, which was founded in 1946, reported a net loss of $5.4 million on sales of $174.6 million in its most recent fiscal year.

Kevin Cantrell of Ottawa, looks over caps while shopping at MC Sports in the Lima Mall on Black Friday in 2015. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MC_Sports_03co.jpg Kevin Cantrell of Ottawa, looks over caps while shopping at MC Sports in the Lima Mall on Black Friday in 2015. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News