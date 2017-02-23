Design company hired for juvenile detention center

LIMA — While the final location is still being determined, Allen County Commissioners approved Thursday a design services agreement with Cleveland-based K2M Design for the construction of a new Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Currently, discussions are ongoing as to whether to place the new facility on North West Street near Brower Road at a site formerly occupied by the Ohio Department of Transportation or build a new building on North Cole Street close to the Sanitary Engineer’s office. In either case, 60 percent of the cost of building the facility, or $3.6 million of a $6 million project, would be funded through an Ohio Department of Youth Services grant, with the remaining $2.4 million charged to the county.

Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Glenn Derryberry was pleased to know that a new facility would soon be available.

“Our building, where we are now, is over 40 years old now,” he said. “It’s served a useful life for us, but it’s reached the end of its usefulness. Based on previous recommendations from K2M Design, it looks like we’ll probably end up with a single building with a treatment component and a detention component.”

Having a new facility will help better meet the needs of those in the juvenile detention system, as the philosophy of juvenile detention has shifted from a detention-centered approach to one that emphasizes treatment first.

“We think we’ve upgraded the treatment program significantly, and I think we’re making a difference in the lives of some of these young people,” Derryberry said. “The building we have now was not constructed for this kind of program, so we’re gerryrigging everything in order to make it work. If we get a new building that is really designed for our treatment needs, it will be more efficient and more effective.”

The payment for design services is not to exceed $526,000.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

