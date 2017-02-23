Williams resigns from Lima school board

LIMA — A clearly emotional Dennis Williams announced he would be resigning his position, effective immediately, on the Lima schools board of education during Thursday’s meeting.

Williams was first appointed to the board in 2010 and then was successfully elected in 2011 and 2015 to retain the spot. He served as the board president from 2011 to 2015.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I have ever made,” Williams said. “Somehow, I will always stay involved.”

Williams said he was resigning due to not being able to commit fully to the board. He is a manager of 12 stores in three states for MC Sports, which includes a store in the Lima Mall. MC Sports announced Feb. 17 that it planned to close all 66 of its stores across the Midwest. A joint venture between Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group is conducting the going-out-of-business sale, which is now under way. The company operates 24 stores in Michigan, 11 in Ohio, seven in Indiana, eight in Illinois, seven in Wisconsin, five in Missouri and four in Iowa. MC Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Feb. 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Michigan, Grand Rapids.

“Work will be a little different, and I will be working longer days,” Williams said. “I can’t put my full heart into being a board member like they deserve.”

By law, the board must wait 10 days but fill the seat within 30 days of the vacancy, which began immediately upon acceptance of Williams’ resignation. School board president Michael Ley said they will be tough shoes to fill. Ley described Williams as a “Spartan through and through.”

“Dennis was a great mentor to me,” Ley said. “He had a lot of knowledge, and he was a die-hard Spartan, and it will be hard to replace that.”

Ley credited Williams for helping him prepare for his position as board president.

The board will accept applicants for the position through May 6. Interested applicants must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the treasurer’s office by March 6. The board plans to review all applicants at its March 7 meeting and plans to begin conducting interviews March 16. Applicants must be 18, district residents and registered voters.

The applicant selected to fill Williams’ seat must run against any others filing in the November election to finish the final two years of the term.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm

