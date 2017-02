LIMA — Allen County Sheriff-appointee Matt Treglia will be sworn into office at 3:30 p.m. today in Lima Municipal Court’s Courtroom 3.

Administering the oath will be retired Judge Richard Warren.

Treglia will be appointed to replace former sheriff Sam Crish, who resigned the end of January. Chief Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Everett had previously been appointed interim sheriff a week prior to his death Feb. 7.

Treglia will be required to run for sheriff in next year’s general election.