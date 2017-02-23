Ready, set, wed

LIMA — Tying the knot? Don’t miss the 2017 Lima Bride show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Weddings can be stressful, but with the right planning, they can go off without a hitch. With Lima Bride, the bride and her family can gather ideas for everything they need for the wedding.

“We have been putting this show on for more than 10 years now,” said Jessica Lammers, marketing coordinator for The Lima News.

The show includes more than 40 vendors under the Civic Center roof. From dresses to cakes to venues to caterers, to the honeymoon, the event includes everything the bride needs for her dream wedding.

“It’s a one-stop-shopping event so they don’t have to travel to all these places. It’s right there,” Lammers said.

Topping the list of important items is the bridal wear.

“We’re doing a fashion show starting at 1 p.m. that will last until 2 p.m.,” said Lammers.

The fashion show will include dresses for the bride, her bridesmaids, the groom, groomsmen, flower girl and ring-bearer, as well as dresses for the mothers and fathers of the bridal party.

It’s not just all wedding business though, as there are games for the engaged couple to take part in.

“We are doing a newlywed game for a chance to win $250 bridal bucks,” said Lammers.

The vendors, too, will be giving goodies to attendees.

Come hungry, as there will be sampling of cakes and catering.

“It’s very easy to comparison shop because you have so many vendors in each category,” said Lammers.

Sponsors for this year’s show include The Lima News, Busy B Realty, Bridal Emporium and 20/30 Fast Track by Total Logistics.

Heather Lawrence, of Lima, and her mother-in-law to be Julie Thomas check out dress options at Twirl of Kenton during a past Lima Bride. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BridalExpo-January-10-201620.jpg Heather Lawrence, of Lima, and her mother-in-law to be Julie Thomas check out dress options at Twirl of Kenton during a past Lima Bride. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Bride WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: Brides are free, everyone else is $5.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511